Don’t Worry About What People Are Doing Better Than You, Tacha Tells Fans

Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Tacha has advised her fans not to worry about what others are doing better than them.

Speaking via her official Twitter handle, she charged them to rather concentrate on beating their own records everyday.

Read Also: Tacha Cautions Women Putting Other Women Down

She then concluded by asking them to quit comparing their own development to other people’s.

She wrote:

Don’t worry abt what others are doing BETTER than you, CONCENTRATE on beating your own records EVERYDAY.

Success is a battle between you and yourself ONLY.

Quit trying to compare your Stage1 with someone’s else’s stage8.

FOCUS ON YOU☀️

•

#TachaTheBrand