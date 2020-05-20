Boutique Owner Drags BBNaija Star, Ella For Allegedly Refusing To Pay Her Debt

By
Amaka Odozi
-

 

Ella
BBNaija Star, Ella

A boutique owner has taken to Instagram to call out former BBNaija housemate, Ella for allegedly refusing to pay for clothes she borrowed.

@uncplace_luxury_boutique also shared proofs to back up her claim and screenshots of their chats as she wrote;

”Ella you approached me February 15th to borrow some of my products. I gave them to you because I was trying to help you, since then till date is one story or the other I realized you don’t want to pay me, because whenever I call you, you don’t respond if I send you a dm or whatapp massage, you reply after days most times,the response I get from you anytime I ask you for my money is one story or the other , going about my sweat this way is suppose to be the last option but you gave me no chioce than to use Social-media you used to approach me to get my money. Thanks. #uncplaceboutique (This is just few from our chats and voice notes over the months I have been pleading with her to pay me up“

“uncplace_luxury_boutiquecollections. your clothes/slippers you left on the same day February15th is still in my store as we speak, you no dey fear God #therealmissella #bbn2019 pay up please. I need money for turn over this is business. Check the last slide for her clothes she left on that same day)“

Read Also: Don’t Compete, No Matter The Pressure – Mercy Advises Fans

See the post below:

Screenshot of the IG post
Screenshot of the IG post

Screenshot of the IG post
Screenshot of the IG post
Screenshot of the IG post
Screenshot of the IG post

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here