Boutique Owner Drags BBNaija Star, Ella For Allegedly Refusing To Pay Her Debt

A boutique owner has taken to Instagram to call out former BBNaija housemate, Ella for allegedly refusing to pay for clothes she borrowed.

@uncplace_luxury_boutique also shared proofs to back up her claim and screenshots of their chats as she wrote;

”Ella you approached me February 15th to borrow some of my products. I gave them to you because I was trying to help you, since then till date is one story or the other I realized you don’t want to pay me, because whenever I call you, you don’t respond if I send you a dm or whatapp massage, you reply after days most times,the response I get from you anytime I ask you for my money is one story or the other , going about my sweat this way is suppose to be the last option but you gave me no chioce than to use Social-media you used to approach me to get my money. Thanks. #uncplaceboutique (This is just few from our chats and voice notes over the months I have been pleading with her to pay me up“

“uncplace_luxury_boutiquecollections. your clothes/slippers you left on the same day February15th is still in my store as we speak, you no dey fear God #therealmissella #bbn2019 pay up please. I need money for turn over this is business. Check the last slide for her clothes she left on that same day)“

See the post below: