Buhari, Ministers Hold Second Virtual FEC Meeting

According to reports, President Muhammadu Buhari and ministers are attending a virtual Federal Executive Council meeting.

President Buhari is attending the meeting from the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Also Read: Lockdown: Nigerians Still Awaiting Your Broadcast – PDP Tells Buhari

Since the outbreak of the Coronavirus, this is the second virtual FEC meeting being held.

Recall that the first virtual FEC meeting was held on Wednesday, 13th of May 2020, where he confirmed the appointment of Professor Ibrahim Gambari as the new Chief of Staff.

The virtual option was adopted as part of measures to guard against the spread of the virus.

Only ministers with memos to present need to be physically present at the Presidential Villa while others linked up from their different locations.