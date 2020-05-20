Despite Almost 2 Months, El-Rufai Says No Date For Relaxing Kaduna Lockdown Yet

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai on Tuesday said there is no date yet for easing the lockdown imposed in the state to contain the spread of coronavirus.

A total lockdown of the state was ordered by the state government on March 26, 2020, and was extended by another 30 days on April 26, 2020.

Dispelling several appeals from various quarters to partially lift the lockdown to allow for Eid prayers on Sallah day, expected on Saturday or Sunday, the governor said he would personally patrol the Kaduna-Kano borders to ensure that no one from Kano State tried to sneak into the state.

Read Also: Council Of Imams Beg El-Rufai To Ease Lockdown

“We plan to relax the curfew but the plan has no execution date because it will depend on our situation. Look around the world, President Donald Trump of the USA said he will lift the lockdown but has he? Some countries have started gradually but they have also seen the repercussion,” he said.

El-Rufai while speaking during a live Hausa chat with selected radio stations in Kaduna said before a relaxation of the lockdown, the state must increase testing centres and ensure that inter-state travels completely stopped.