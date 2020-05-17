Council Of Imams Beg El-Rufai To Ease Lockdown

The Council of Imams and Ulama in Kaduna State has called on the state government to gradually ease the COVID-19 lockdown in the state.

The Chairman of the council, Shaykh Ibrahim Nakaka, made the appeal in a statement on Sunday.

The group hailed the Kaduna State Government for its proactiveness in the prevention of the spread of the coronavirus in the state but begged for a relaxation of the lockdown.

“The Council appreciates the good leadership qualities exhibited by the Governor Mallam Nasiru Ahmad el- Rufai, his Deputy Dr Hadiza Balarabe who acted in his absence and the entire state task force committee on COVID -19 in ensuring that the coronavirus does not cause much havoc to the people of Kaduna state compared to its neighbouring states where their state government failed to act immediately right from the onset of the pandemic.

“Based on these successes, the Council is calling on the state government to begin to look at the possibilities of gradual relaxation of the lockdown process in the state but with stringent conditions of using face masks and intensify grassroots sensitization for handwashing with soap and the use of hand sanitizers as recommended by the public health experts so as to prevent any possible local transmission.

Read Also: El-rufai Apologises To Kaduna Residents Over Effect Of Lockdown

“This, the Council feels will assist in alleviating the sufferings of the people of Kaduna state while at the same time not jeopardizing the fight against the dreaded coronavirus.

“The Council is of the opinion that when the free movement is restored in the state, entry borders should still be kept closed, until such a time when the state is safe from cross border transmission.”