Burna Boy Begs Wizkid To Drop Another Album (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu simply known and addressed as Burna Boy and mum, Bose Ogulu were all smiles during an Instagram live tagged NS10 vs 10.

The highlight of the session was when the Grammy-nominated singer asked fellow singer, Ayodeji Balogun simply known and addressed as Wizkid to drop another album as good as ‘superstar.’

Burna Boy further asked the ‘Soco’ crooner to check out how his mum was vibing to a Wizkid’s song that was being played in the background.

Watch the video below: