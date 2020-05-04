‘There’s An Alleged Murder Cover-Up’ – Kemi Olunloyo Reacts To Clarence Arrest (Photo)

Popular Nigerian controversial journalist Kemi Olunloyo has reacted to the arrest of Clarence Peters in connection to the death of Kodak.

Recall that Clarence was yanked by the police with an entire set over the death of video vixen, Kodak.

According to Kemi, there is an alleged murder cover-up which she has solved but can’t share details.

The journalist also pointed out that it is the severity of the case that has made it difficult for Sir Shina Peters to bail his son.

See Her Post Here: