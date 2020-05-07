‘Church Is Not Essential’ – Kemi Olunloyo Replies Bishop Oyedepo

Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has replied Bishop David Oyedepo over his comment querying why markets are allowed to operate for six hours daily whereas churches are not allowed to operate at all.

Speaking via her official Twitter handle, the self-acclaimed investigative journalist stated that church is not essential, God is the essential entity.

Read Also: How Abba Kyari Is Hero Nigerians Don’t Know – Kemi Olunloyo

She further added that markets are not stationary in contrast to churches.

She wrote:

“Oyedepo go sit down. We have learned from South Korea. A pastor and mega-church spread #COVID19 to one single country. Pastor bowing begging journalists. Markets are not stationary, everyone’s moving. Church everyone is stationary, anyone could cough or sneeze.”

“Pastor @DavidOyedepoMin Church is NOT essential, God is essential. I have worshipped online for three years. People can pay tithe online. We ain’t opening no damn church!”

https://twitter.com/KemiOlunloyo/status/1258141885123760129?s=19