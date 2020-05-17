Court Has Not Stopped Consideration Of Infectious Diseases Bill – Reps

The House of Representatives has revealed that the order given by an Abuja Federal High Court does not stop the process for the passage of the proposed “Infectious Diseases Control Bill 2020.”

In a statement by its Spokesperson, Benjamin Okezie Kalu, on Sunday it expressed dismay over the alleged erroneous reports on the matter.

According to the statement, some of the reports allegedly misinterpreted the decision of the court in suit no FHC/ABJ/CS/463/2020 on 13th May 2020.

Kalu expressed that the court only directed the House to cause an appearance to show reason why the order should not be granted contrary to reports that the court order stopped the passage of the bill.