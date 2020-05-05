COVID 19: Develop Your Own Cure – Kate Henshaw Challenges FG

Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw has joined thousands in Nigeria asking that the country develops its own cure for coronavirus.

Kate took to her Twitter page tweeting;

She wrote: “No one owes you anything and it definitely cannot be business as usual when we come out of the pandemic.

Isn’t it time we look at developing our own cure and ways to ease ourselves out of this situation?”.

This is coming after someone advised that Nigeria get some of the herbs Madagascar uses in curing coronavirus patients