Your Prosperity Is Not In God’s Hands – Reno Omokri

Nigerian author Reno Omokri is of the opinion that people need to work hard if they want to prosper in life.

Slamming beliefs that one’s prosperity is in God’s hands., Omokri tweeted;

”Your prosperity is not in God’s Hand. If it is, then your hands are a waste. Your prosperity is in your hands. God already did His part. That is why Joshua 1:8 says “you will make your way prosperous”. Use your hands to work your way to prosperity”