Daddy Showkey Blasts Social Distancing Violators (Video)

Veteran Nigerian singer, Daddy Showkey, has reacted to a viral video that showed how Lagosians disregarded the social distancing rule, on Monday.

Lagos State Government agreed to open up the state in phases, in line with President Buhari’s directive, and some health guidelines were instituted to ensure that cases of Coronavirus in the country do not skyrocket after the lockdown order was lifted.

However, Nigerians especially in Lagos and Abuja, flouted the rules as people were seen clustered in some parts of the states.

In a video Showkey shared, he declared that those violating the health guidelines are only rushing to kill themselves as they will be bearing the brunt of their actions and not the government.

Watch The Video Here:

https://www.instagram.com/tv/B_zOOWADh2K/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link