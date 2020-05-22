Dancer, Poco Lee Excited About Car Gift From Fan (Photo)

Nigerian dancer, hypeman, and MC, Poco Lee has shared that he has been gifted a new car by one of his fans.

The elated dancer who is now a proud owner of a new whip, took to his Instagram page to share a photo of the white Lexus SUV he got from a fan.

Sharing the photo he also asked fans to pray for whoever that was responsible for the gift.

READ ALSO – Zlatan Ibile, Poco Lee, Bella Shmurda, Q2 Perform For Wizkid On Live Broadcast

Sharing his excitement on Instagram, the Hypeman wrote: “PLEASE HELP ME SAY A PRAYER TO THE GOOD SOUL THAT BLESSED ME WITH A CAR TODAY🙏🙏😩”

See His Post Here: