Despite Our Political Differences, Yar’Adua Was A Patriot: Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has described late president Musa Yar’Adua as a patriot of the country who truly loves the masses during his lifetime.

Speaking on the occasion of the 10th year anniversary of his death, Buhari called on Nigerians to imbibe the gentleness of the late president.

“Despite our political differences, the late President Yar’Adua was unarguably a patriot because of his passion for the masses and his reversal of policies he believed were hurting ordinary Nigerians.

“Every leader should be given the credit that he deserves, whether you agree with President Yar’Adua politically or not, I must say that history will always record his honest and sincere service to the country.

“As we remember President Yar’Adua today, let us emulate his patience and gentle nature so that we don’t introduce toxicity into our politics, where opponents perceive each other as enemies.

“Let me also use this occasion to extend my prayers and goodwill to his family, and Katsina State Government on the 10th anniversary of his demise. May Allah continue to bless and comfort his gentle soul.

