Who Is Next?: Omokri Laments Mysterious Death Northern Nigeria

Popular social media commentator, Reno Omokri has taken to his official Twitter handle to lament the mysterious death currently ravaging the Northern part of Nigeria.

The popular critic in his statement added that only God knows who is next in line after Shehu of Bama, Emir of Rano, Emir of Kaura Namoda.

He concluded by noting that these and many other deaths may have been avoided if President Muhammadu Buhari had shut down earlier.

“Shehu of Bama, Emir of Rano, Emir of Kaura Namoda. Who is next? These and many more #COVID19 deaths may have been avoided if General @MBuhari had not refused to close down Nigeria’s borders in February, because his daughter and Abba Kyari were abroad,” Omokri tweeted.