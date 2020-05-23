Destiny Etiko Promises Late Dad Befitting Burial After Coronavirus

Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko has finally laid her father, Etiko John Anonde to rest at his residence at Eke, Enugu State.

The actress who has been mourning her father since he passed on earlier this month could barely hold herself together as she saw her father being laid to mother earth.

Sharing photos, Destiny thanked all her fans for the love and support she has received.

She went on to promise her father a befitting burial after the coronavirus pandemic is over, as she cried at her father’s grave.

