Dino Melaye Writes Nigerian Leaders At All Levels

Former member representing Kogi west senatorial district in the upper chambers of the national assembly, Dino Melaye has sent a strong message to Nigerian leaders at all levels.

The former senator in his message stated that leaders don’t create followers rather, they create leaders.

The controversial ex-lawmaker made this known via a tweet he sent out on his official Twitter handle on Saturday, 2nd May.

He wrote: “Nigerian Leaders at all levels listen. Leaders don’t create followers they create more leaders.”