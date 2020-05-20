DJ Cuppy Declares Intention To Participate In BBNaija 2020

Popular entertainer, DJ Cuppy has revealed her plans to participate in the popular reality show, Big Brother Naija season 5.

This comes after the organizers of the show announced that the auditions for this season’s edition will commence soon and will hold completely online.

Reacting to the news, DJ Cuppy took to her Twitter page to declare her intention to be a part of the reality show this year but she didn’t state if she wants to go into the house as a housemate or a guest.

“#BBNaija is coming back? Maybe I will finally enter house this season”, she tweeted.

See her tweet below: