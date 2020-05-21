Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 21st May 2020

The sum of N623 million has been approved by the federal executive council (FEC) for the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to purchase computers in all its zonal and area commands.

This was made known by Lai Mohammed, minister of information, while speaking with newsmen after the FEC meeting in Abuja on Wednesday.

The Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello has ordered the release of 50 prisoners in the State as efforts to decongest prisons due to Coronavirus pandemic intensifies.

The governor in a statement issued on Wednesday in Lokoja, the state capital.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says “overseas-based, politically-exposed and disgraced elements” are responsible for promoting derogatory campaign against Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the agency.

In a statement on Wednesday, Dele Oyewale, EFCC head of media and publicity, said the culprits are being investigated for “unnerving acts of corruption.”

The speaker of the house of representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has met with vice president Yemi Osinbajo on proposal to address electricity as a palliative for Nigerians.

According to Gbajabiamila who made this known via a statement on his official Twitter handle on Wednesday, he said various options were considered and a decision would be reached soon.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, says Nigerians must continue to comply with measures put in place to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking in Abuja on Tuesday at the briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, the SGF told Nigerians that their future is now in their hands.

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has urged state governments to consider imams and pastors for palliatives to cushion the effect of COVID-19 measures on them.

Ishaq Akintola, MURIC director, gave the suggestion in a statement, saying such move by government will address the agitation to reopen churches and mosques.

The arrival of 15 Chinese medical experts to Nigeria has continued to stir controversies as the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, said the medical team came into the country to help in building and equipping isolation centres.

This statement is contrary to that made by the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, where he said that the Chinese health workers, were not guests of the Federal Government, but staff of the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC).

According to reports, President Muhammadu Buhari and ministers are attending a virtual Federal Executive Council meeting.

President Buhari is attending the meeting from the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai on Tuesday said there is no date yet for easing the lockdown imposed in the state to contain the spread of coronavirus.

A total lockdown of the state was ordered by the state government on March 26, 2020, and was extended by another 30 days on April 26, 2020.