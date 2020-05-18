DJ Cuppy Is Wack And Talentless, Her Songs Are Trash: Canadian DJ (Video)

Nigeria’s DJ Cuppy has been blasted by a certain Canadian Disk Jockey (DJ) over the quality of her works.

The DJ took to YouTube to take a swipe at the billionaire heiress who has vowed to help upcoming artists in their craft.

According to her, Cuppy is “talentless”. She also added that her song, Gelato, is Garbage.

Her opinion has caused tongues to wag as Nigerians are of the opinion that she has no right to come for the billionaire’s daughter.

Watch The Video Here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAP1G_OhRDj/