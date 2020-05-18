Omotola Celebrates 25 Years In Entertainment Industry (Photo)

Popular Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, has taken to social media to celebrate her 25th anniversary in entertainment.

This year has been a tough one for most people, however, it hasn’t stopped the popular TV star from counting her blessing.

“It just occurred to me that this year is My 25th Year in Entertainment,” she wrote. “25th Anniversary… 2020.”

After her Nollywood debut in 1995, the popular actress has gone on to star in well over 300 films and still shows a reasonable amount of relevance in the industry.

See Her Post Here: