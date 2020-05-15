I Fell In Love With DJ Cuppy When I Discovered She Has Endless Talents Like Tacha – Maduagwu

Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu says he fell in love with popular disc jockey, Cuppy as soon he he discovered that she has an endless talents like former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Tacha.

He made this known via a post on his official Instagram page on Friday, 15th May.

He wrote:

I fell in love with @cuppymusic when i discovered she has an endless TALENT and empathy like Tacha. 💎💎Nobody can change destiny, even if #Cuppy never had a billionaire father, 💰she would still become successful in #music eventually, because that is the destiny she has been given from God. ✏️Everyone knows i have always liked cuppy right from when she was a teenager, but i fell so much in #love with her when i discovered that she has an endless talent and empathy like #Tacha, 💎she is just a rare #diamond in a gentle rough, i am begging Nigerians to please tell cuppy to give me a second chance and i promise to become her house boy for life in our