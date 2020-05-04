DJ Khaled Warns Ladies Going Unclad On Insta LIVE (Video)

Popular American Music producer, DJ Khaled, has sent out a note of warning to ladies who are going extra on Instagram.

The DJ who pointed out that he is actively participating in the activities of the Holy Month of Ramadan asked ladies to respect themselves as he has a family.

This happened after an excited fan went extra by twerking on his Instagram LIVE session.

Reposting the moment on his Instagram, Khaled wrote in part: “I have love for everyone please take it easy when I’m on fan luv ig luv…”

Watch The Video Here: