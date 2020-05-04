Relaxing Lockdown Is A Colossal Mistake, Says Melaye

By
Valerie Oke
-
Dino Melaye
Dino Melaye

The former member representing Kogi west senatorial district in the upper chamber of the National Assembly, Dino Melaye says relaxation of the lockdown imposed on some of the States in the country is a colossal mistake.

Read AlsoI Gave Out Sanitizers To People Owing Me Money To Prevent Stories That Touch – Melaye

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, the former lawmaker shared a video of a mammoth crowd at Area 3 Abuja branch of both GTbank and Union bank.

“Easing the lockdown is a colossal mistake. See GTbank and Union bank in Area 3 Abuja,” Melaye tweeted.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here