Relaxing Lockdown Is A Colossal Mistake, Says Melaye

The former member representing Kogi west senatorial district in the upper chamber of the National Assembly, Dino Melaye says relaxation of the lockdown imposed on some of the States in the country is a colossal mistake.

Read Also: I Gave Out Sanitizers To People Owing Me Money To Prevent Stories That Touch – Melaye

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, the former lawmaker shared a video of a mammoth crowd at Area 3 Abuja branch of both GTbank and Union bank.

“Easing the lockdown is a colossal mistake. See GTbank and Union bank in Area 3 Abuja,” Melaye tweeted.