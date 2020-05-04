Yemi Alade Queries Why Lockdown Was Eased Amid Increase In Infections, Deaths

Multi-award winning singer, Yemi Alade has queried why the lockdown earlier imposed on some states was lifted despite an increase in death and infection recorded around the country.

This was made known via a tweet she sent out on her official Twitter handle on Monday, 4th May.

Read Also: Yemi Alade Says She Was Unable To Pay Her Staff April Salaries

“During the 5weeks long lockdown, the number of COVID 19 cases in Nigeria increased rapidly.

“Tell me why the lockdown has been eased down when death and infection rates have spiked and no preventive measures have been put in place? Can Rice and bread protect?”