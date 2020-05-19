Every Professional Person Was Once An Amateur, Give Room For For Growth – Toyin Abraham

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has advised that when one has the opportunity to give to someone to take a shot, one should never take it away from the person.

Speaking via her official Twitter handle, she reminded everyone that someone also took a chance on the professionals of today.

She concluded by saying every professional person was also once an amateur.

“When you have the opportunity to give someone a shot, don’t take it away from them. Remember someone took a chance on you too. Every professional person was once an amateur. Give room for growth.”