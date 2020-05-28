Fans Express Concern Over Bambam’s Latest Photo

Fans of former Big Brother Naija housemate, Bambam have expressed a lot of concern after a new photo of her circulated on the internet.

The entrepreneur, who is married to co-star, Teddy A welcomed the birth of their first child, a cute baby girl named Folakemi.

Taking to popular photo-sharing app, the reality Tv star shared a photo in which she donned a black top-dress paired with black sneakers and black sunshades.

Bambam captioned the photo;

“Don’t limit yourself. Many people limit themselves to what they think they can do. You can go as far as your mind lets you.”

Fans, however, noticed one of her eyes looked swollen thereby raising suspicion that something might be wrong with her.

See the photo and reaction below: