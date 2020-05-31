Fireboy DML Reacts To Killing Of 16-Year-Old Tina In Lagos

Nigerian singer Fireboy DML has reacted to the killing of a 16-year-old in Lagos alongside the police brutality happening around the world.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote;

”terrible times. incidents like this shouldn’t keep happening, we need to speak up and more importantly, do better as a people. stop raping and killing, e no make sense! let’s not destroy our future with our own hands”