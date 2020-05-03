Ganduje Mourns Late Emir Of Rano

Governor Umar Ganduje of Kano State has reacted to the death of Emir of Rano, Alhaji Tafida Abubakar Ila (Autan Bawo).

Ganduje in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar on Saturday, expressed shock over the death of the late Emir.

He described his death as a loss to the state and country in general.

The statement read in part: “It is with great shock and deep sorrow that I on behalf of the government and people of Kano State, commiserates with the Rano Emirate and the families of the late Emir of Rano, Alhaji Tafida Abubakar Ila (Autan Bawo).

“It is indeed a great loss not only to the state but to the country in general.”

He added that the Emir while alive made great contributions to the development of the state.

According to him, the late Emir discussed with him, issues relating to t development of his Emirate, Rano and the state as a whole.