Ganduje To Enforce Compulsory Use Of Face Mask In Kano

The government of Kano state says it will soon begin enforcement of compulsory use of face masks, as part of preventive measures to check the spread of coronavirus.

The state governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje disclosed this in a statement during a media session on the update of the state’s fight against COVID-19.

According to Ganduje, the policy will go into effect as soon as the state gets a targeted number of face masks on ground.

The governor also decried how some residents have continued to violate the social distancing order which is meant to address the situation.

Read Also: Another Traditional Ruler Dies In Kano

He also expressed dissatisfaction regarding the way security agents have been enforcing compliance among residents.

He said series of meetings have been held with security chiefs in the state to fashion out measures that will be adopted to encourage people to wear the masks as well as observe social distancing.