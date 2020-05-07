Ghanaian Actress Juliet Ibrahim Shows Off Her Dancing Skills (Video)

Popular Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim decided to entertain her fans and followers by showing off her dancing skills.

The curvaceous actress posted a short clip of her twerking on her social media page.

However, it appears she didn’t quite get it right as a professional Instagram dancer, Janemena has offered to coach her.

Janemena shared some tips on how the Ghanaian actress can get the dance step and she urged her to make another video.

Reacting to the comment, Ibrahim told the Internet sensation to message her privately.

Watch the video below: