‘Good People Are Hard To Find’ – Yul Edochie Hails Actor Nonso Diobi

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has recounted how fellow actor, Nonso Diobi housed him and some other upcoming actors in Lagos back then.

Read Also: ‘A True Country Man, A Hero’ – Yul Edochie Hails Eedris Abdulkareem

Speaking via his official Twitter handle on Friday, he said he would never stop celebrating him for what he did for him during his early days in the entertainment industry.

He wrote:

“Nonso Diobi housed many upcoming actors then in Lagos, including me.

He would never complain.

Always ready to assist & encourage.

I’ll never stop celebrating him cos good people are hard to find.

Great Soul.

Ezigbo mmad