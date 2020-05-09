‘Happy Birthday To One Of The Most Blessed Fathers That Ever Lived’: Kunle Afolayan Celebrates Adebayo Salami

Popular actor, Kunle Afolayan has dropped a classy birthday message for one of Yoruba movie legends, Adebayo Salami simply known and addressed as ‘Oga Bello.’

Afolayan, in his birthday message, describes the veteran as one of the most blessed fathers that ever lived.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he then went ahead to wish him good health and plenty of money.

He wrote, “Happy birthday to one of the most blessed fathers that ever lived.

I wish you many more years in good health and plenty money Daddy Adebayo Salami.”