Herbal Cure: FG Denies Receiving Bills From Madagascar

The federal government of Nigeria has denied receiving any bill from Madagascar over the remedy drug it received to fight the novel coronavirus.

It insisted that the remedy is just a brotherly gift from Madagascar, contrary to reports making the rounds that a bill of 170,000 Euros was sent across for the quantity delivered to Nigeria.

The clarification was made via a tweet on the official Twitter handle of Lauretta Onochie, the presidential aide on social media.

She wrote:

“FEDERAL GOVERNMENT DID NOT RECEIVE ANY BILL FROM MADAGASCAR.

We insist that the COVID-ORGANIC CVO from Madagascar was a brotherly gift from one nation to some African countries.”