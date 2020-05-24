I Had Dirt On Jude Okoye, But I Did Not Fight Him – Cynthia Morgan

Singer Cynthia Morgan has opened up on the issue she had with the CEO of her former record label ‘Northside Records’, Jude Okoye.

In an Instalive chat with former Miss Globe Nigeria, Cassandra, the singer recalled how she lost her stage name “Cynthia Morgan”, her VEVO account, royalties, Instagram account and other things due to the contract she signed and the record label issue she had with the music executive.

Cynthia continued saying she had dirt on Jude Okoye but decided against fighting him.

On why she didn’t open up at that time, Cynthia Morgan who now goes with the name “Madrina” said wasn’t ready to talk as she believed it was a phase of life she would surmount.