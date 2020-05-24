Oyedepo Reacts As Churches, Mosques Set To Reopen

The senior pastor of Living faith church also known as Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo has described as welcome developments the move by churches and mosques across the nation to re-open after many weeks under lockdown as a result of the novel coronavirus.

Speaking via a new statement on Saturday, the popular cleric further assured that very soon, the whole world would be free from the terrible disease.

“21 states are open to worship, the other ones have no choice. They should just know that they have no choice. Trump had declared places of worship open across the US. That is how God has been humiliating this noisome pestilence,” he said.

“Watch out, very shortly, every part of the world will be totally free. The fear of this noisome pestilence will go into oblivion. In one hour, all the bragging of Babylon was done. Judgment has come down on Coronavirus, its threat is over.

“The fear of it is off the sons of men. Every victim of this noisome pestilence is declared liberated today, Nigeria is free from the fear and torment of Coronavirus,” he said.