Waje Compares Life To A Pot Of Beans

Popular singer, Waje has taken to her official Twitter handle to compare life to a pot of beans.

The singer in her comparison stated that some beans take longer to cook while some have stones.

However, she said at the end of the day, both must be ready.

Read Also: ‘Nigerians Are As Horrible As The Leaders They Bash’: Waje

Relating it to life, she said no matter the travail or area of speciality, one would end up smiling in as much as it is one’s purpose.

She wrote:

“Life is a pot of beans, some take longer to cook, some u go pick stone but one day that beans must don! So don’t worry, you’ll be fine. No man has the power to turn your destiny away from what God intended. Music oh, farming oh, whatever! If na your purpose, you go smile las las.”