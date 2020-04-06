‘Nigerians Are As Horrible As The Leaders They Bash’: Waje

Popular Nigerian singer, Waje has taken to her Twitter handle to lament over the behaviour of Nigerians.

The singer who recently revealed that she can’t date a man ten years younger than she is, expressed hope that a lot of Nigerians are hypocrites.

The singer expressed that during this lockdown period, she has learnt that Nigerians are as horrible as the leaders they bash.

She went further to explain that the reason most people are not horrible yet is due to the absence of power.

See her post below: