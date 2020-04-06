Entertainment

‘Nigerians Are As Horrible As The Leaders They Bash’: Waje

By Olayemi Oladotun

Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

Popular Nigerian singer, Waje has taken to her Twitter handle to lament over the behaviour of Nigerians.

The singer who recently revealed that she can’t date a man ten years younger than she is, expressed hope that a lot of Nigerians are hypocrites.

Also Read: God Has A Billionaire Husband Material For You -Maduagwu Tells Waje

The singer expressed that during this lockdown period, she has learnt that Nigerians are as horrible as the leaders they bash.

She went further to explain that the reason most people are not horrible yet is due to the absence of power.

See her post below:

Previous articleNAFDAC Alerts Nigerians On Circulation Of Fake Chloroquine 250mg Tablets
