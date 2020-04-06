Buhari Warns Against Social Media Addiction During Lockdown

Dr Nimota Buhari, Department of Behavioural Sciences, University of Ilorin (Unilorin), has warned Nigerian not to overexpose themselves to social media because of lockdown.

Buhari said this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Ilorin.

She revealed that the time spent by children and youths online may worsen and lead to social media addiction.

According to her, the lockdown could encourage some young people to indulge in substance abuse as a coping strategy, especially among risked groups.

The university lecturer also warned against using smoking, alcohol or other drugs to deal with emotions at this trying times of COVID- 19 pandemic, adding that if you feel overwhelmed, talk to health workers or counsellors.