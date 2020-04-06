National News

Buhari Warns Against Social Media Addiction During Lockdown

By Verity Awala

Must Read

National NewsValerie Oke - 0

COVID-19: Kaduna Records Five New Cases; Traces 119 Contacts

The Kaduna State government says it has recorded a new case of the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing the total number...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Ganduje Extends Stay At Home For Civil Servants By Two Weeks

Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has announced the extension of the stay at home order for civil...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: 137 Canadians Flown Out Of Nigeria

According to reports, 137 nationals of Canada have been flown out of Nigeria through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

SERAP Asks FG, CBN To Provide Spending Details On COVID-19 Relief Funds

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, (SERAP) has advised the Federal Government to use electronic transfer for the payment of...
Read more
CoronavirusOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Manchester City Coach, Guardiola’s Mom Dies After Contracting Coronavirus

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola's mother, Dolors Sala Carrio, has died aged 82 in Barcelona after contracting coronavirus.Recall that...
Read more
Verity Awala

Dr Nimota Buhari, Department of Behavioural Sciences, University of Ilorin (Unilorin), has warned Nigerian not to overexpose themselves to social media because of lockdown.

Buhari said this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Ilorin.

She revealed that the time spent by children and youths online may worsen and lead to social media addiction.

Read Also: Lockdown: Police Harass Man Who Went To Buy Fufu For His Family (Video)

According to her, the lockdown could encourage some young people to indulge in substance abuse as a coping strategy, especially among risked groups.

The university lecturer also warned against using smoking, alcohol or other drugs to deal with emotions at this trying times of COVID- 19 pandemic, adding that if you feel overwhelmed, talk to health workers or counsellors.

Previous article‘Nigerians Are As Horrible As The Leaders They Bash’: Waje
Next articleManchester City Coach, Guardiola’s Mom Dies After Contracting Coronavirus
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

COVID-19: Kaduna Records Five New Cases; Traces 119 Contacts

National News Valerie Oke - 0
The Kaduna State government says it has recorded a new case of the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases in...
Read more

Ganduje Extends Stay At Home For Civil Servants By Two Weeks

National News Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has announced the extension of the stay at home order for civil servants by another two weeks...
Read more

Coronavirus: 137 Canadians Flown Out Of Nigeria

National News Olayemi Oladotun - 0
According to reports, 137 nationals of Canada have been flown out of Nigeria through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport on Monday.According to reports, the...
Read more

SERAP Asks FG, CBN To Provide Spending Details On COVID-19 Relief Funds

National News Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, (SERAP) has advised the Federal Government to use electronic transfer for the payment of N5,000 to the poor people,...
Read more
- Advertisement -