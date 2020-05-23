Lockdown Killing People In Kaduna, Group Tells El-Rufai

The Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), Zaria branch, says research has shown that there is high rate of infant and maternal mortality owing to prolonged lockdown imposed on Kaduna state.

The JNI disclosed this know during a press briefing by the Chairman and Secretary of the society, Abdullahi Yahaya and Mahmud A. Abdullahi, respectively.

Yahaya said patients suffering from other illness than COVID-19 are being denied access to healthcare due to the “imprudent lockdown.”

According to him, the lockdown is to save lives of citizens, however, more lives are being lost on daily basis that are incomparable with the COVID1-19 fatalities.

He added: “The death rate of patients that were denied proper access to their clinics is heartbroken. On top of the list are infant and maternal mortalities. Failure of the government to adopt participatory methodology and approach in planning and implementing the most effective safety measures had induced both formal and informal failure of the economic sector. Many citizens have been rendered bankrupt.

“Peasant farmers are denied access to their farmlands; foodstuff traders are finding it difficult to open their shops and hospitals are virtually reduced to coronavirus clinics. Above all, there is no meaningful welfare provision extended for the wellbeing of the poor citizens.”

Yahaya urged government to reconsider its stance as regards lockdown in the state, saying many families are in distress, as their sources of livelihood have been scuttled and find it extremely difficult to put food on the table.