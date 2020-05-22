Shehu Sani Mocks FG For Attacking States That Relaxed Lockdown

The former member representing Kaduna central in the national assembly, Shehu Sani has mocked the federal government for frowning at states that have started relaxing their restrictions on social gatherings to allow worship centers open.

The former lawmaker in his comment faulted the FG for also lifting lockdown and allowing offices, as well as malls, open in Abuja.

He made the comment via a tweet he sent out on his official Twitter handle on Friday.

Kaduna and some other states have started allowing religious gatherings.

He wrote: “The FG that lifted their Lockdown, opened their offices and malls in Abuja is attacking the states that opened their worshipping centres.”