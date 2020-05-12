I Have My Own Personal Native Doctor – Tonto Dikeh

Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh has penned a short message to people sliding into her DM under the guise of wanting to help her.

The single mom of one called them out saying whey they need to stop sending her such messages as she has her own native doctor and will not want to mix herbs.

She further stated that if they have as much power to help as they claim, they should go help those who have contracted COVID 19.

Read her post below