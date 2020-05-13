I Report Only To Buhari, Not The Public, Says Gambari

Professor Ibrahim Gambari, the newly appointed Chief of Staff to President Buhari has expressed that his duty is to the President, not the public on resumption of office.

The Chief of staff stated this on Wednesday when he spoke briefly to State House Correspondents at the Presidential Villa.

Also Read: Buhari Confirms Ibrahim Gambari As New Chief Of Staff

He also took out time to express his gratitude to President Buhari for deeming him worthy to serve in the new capacity.

The new chief of staff also added that he would be loyal and serve the President to the best of his ability.