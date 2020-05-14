I Will Expose Gambari On Sunday; He Is As Clueless As Buhari – Omokri

Reno Omokri has made it known that he will expose the new Chief Of Staff appointed by President Buhari.

Information Nigeria recalls that Buhari appointed Professor Ibrahim Gambari as his new chief of staff, following the death of Abba Kyari.

Read Also: Why I Am Not Afraid Of Buhari – Reno Omokri

Omokri, in his post, stated that the late Kyari was better than the new CoS and he will expose Gambari on Sunday.

”God sparing my life, my next column will expose General Buhari’s new Chief of Staff. Abba Kyari was by far better than this fellow. I will expose Ibrahim Gambari to Nigerians.

“I don’t deal in rumours or innuendos. I deal in hardcore indisputable facts. It is an insult to describe this man as capable.

“He is as clueless as Buhari. Watch this space on Sunday. It is your future and the future of your children that is at stake!”