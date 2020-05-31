Ize Iyamu Reacts To Death Of Uniben Undergraduate, Uwa

Osagie Ize-Iyamu, a pastor and governorship aspirant in Edo state under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has described the killing of a 22-year-old Uniben undergraduate, Uwaila Omozuwa as “saddening”.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he further sent his condolences to the deceased parents.

He wrote:

“I am deeply saddened to learn about Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, a 100 level student of the department of Microbiology, UNIBEN, who was the victim of a brutal rape and murder that took place on May 27 in Benin. My deepest condolences are with her family and friends.