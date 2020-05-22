Joke Silva, Ali Baba Get Special Assignment In Lagos

The Lagos State Government on Thursday inaugurated the State’s Post-COVID-19 Pandemic Review Committee, with veteran Nollywood actress Joke Silva as Chairman.

The committee was inaugurated to reactivate the Tourism, Arts, and Culture sector of the state.

Other members of the committee include Mr. Atunyota Akpobome (a.k.a Ali Baba), Mr. Patrick Donald Lee, Dr. Adun Okupe, Mrs. Oyenike Okundaye, and Mr. Gbenga Sunmonu.

Inaugurating the committee in Ikeja, the Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, said that the state’s creative industry had remained dormant, following the coronavirus pandemic.

Akinbile-Yusuf said the six-member committee is expected to draw out suggestions and recommendations on ways to re-activate the industry.