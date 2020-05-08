‘Justice Has Prevailed’ – Orji Kalu Reacts To Supreme Court Judgement

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has hailed the apex court for voiding his 12-year term on Friday.

The apex court had on Friday nullified Kalu’s conviction and ordered fresh trial.

In a statement issued shortly after the judgement was delivered, Kalu said his case was a story of initial injustice that was caught and ultimately corrected, a story of restoration, and of how a wrong was righted and how justice and truth prevailed in the end.

Noting that the Nigerian Supreme Court has remained the veritable compass to the highest ideals of justice attainable in the country, he said this long tradition of the court was exemplified in today’s judgment.

“I was humbled by the court’s boldness and sense of justice as shown in my case,” he said.

Kalu commended the Justices of the Supreme Court for their unwavering commitment to rule of law, adding “We all stand reminded of the consistent and strategic relevance of the Nigerian Supreme Court in holding this country together, even in moments of great peril.”

He said he looked forward to rejoining his colleagues in the Senate as soon as possible.