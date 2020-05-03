Kensignton Adebutu Donates Ambulances To Southwest States

The chairman of Premier Lotto, Sir Kensington Adebutu, has donated four ambulances to the government of Oyo, Ondo, Ekiti and Osun states.

Adebutu made the donation on Saturday through the Kensington Adebukunola Adebutu Foundation (KAAF), at an event held at the headquarters of the Foundation in Surulere, Lagos.

Also Read: Coronavirus: Adebutu Kensington Donates N300M To Lagos Govt

Making the donation on behalf of the donor and KAAF, member of the Foundation’s board of trustees, Chief Kola Oyefeso, said the donation of the four ambulances was a continued gesture of Sir Adebutu to help fight COVID-19 in the South West.

Oyefeso said with the donation, the beneficiary states would have additional medical equipment to deal with the pandemic in their respective states.