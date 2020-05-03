Nigerians Reacts To Davido, Nicki Minaj Collaboration (Photo)

Fans and Twitter users have taken to the platform to react to the upcoming collaboration between DMW Boss Davido and Anaconda rapper, Nicki Minaj.

Earlier, Davido took to Twitter to announce the Speroach produced hit as he shared very little details concerning this update.

In a new trend on Twitter, Fans have alluded his efforts while others express their excitement for the project.

While some congratulated Davido, other pointed out that it was fake news, as Nicki Minaj is yet to confirm the collaboration.

See Reactions Here: