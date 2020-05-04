Kodak: Waje Reacts To Murder Charge Against Clarence Peters

Popular singer, Waje has reacted to the news that the Nigerian police has continued to detain popular music producer, Clarence Peters over the death of video vixen, Kodak.

The police in a statement stated that they are looking at the incident from the angle of a murder.

Speaking via her official Instagram page, the singer threw her weight behind the embattled music producer adding that she has known him for over 10 years.

She wrote:

I have known Clarence for more than 10 years and this is just a sad situation. You have built and constantly still building job opportunities for young people in entertainment. My prayers go to my brother @clarenceshotit.

As the Nigerian Police carry out their investigations, it’s important to be careful in communication and understand and respect the rights of this man and every other Nigerian.

And I pray comfort for Kodaks family.

And to my friend @jbeautyfull This too shall pass